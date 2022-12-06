CLAT 2023: Admit card to be released soon; check how to download

CLAT 2023 Admit Card: The Consortium Of National Law Universities (CNLU) will today release the admit cards for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023. Candidates who are to appear for the law entrance exam will be able to download their hall tickets from the official CNLU website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Candidates would need to key in their mobile number and password to login and check the hall tickets.

CLAT 2023 Admit Card: How to download hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official CNLU website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘CLAT 2023’ option available on the top.

Step 3: Then, click on the link provided for admit cards.

Step 4: Login using your registered details.

Step 5: Once successfully logged in, the admit card will be available on the screen.

This year, the CLAT 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 18, between 2 pm and 4 pm in offline mode. The provisional key will be released on December 18 and candidates will be given time till December 19 to raise objections against the answer key.

CLAT score is used an eligibility score for admissions to the five-year integrated LLB and LLM programmes that commence in the academic year 2023-2024 offered by 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) in India.