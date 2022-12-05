CLAT 2023: Admit card to release tomorrow; check how to download

CLAT 2023 Admit Card: The Consortium Of National Law Universities (CNLU) will tomorrow release the admit cards for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023. Candidates who are registered to appear for the exam will be able to download their hall tickets from the official CNLU website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, the admit cards for CLAT 2023 will be released on December 6, and candidates will be asked to finalise their admission preferences to National Law Universities (NLU).

CLAT 2023 Admit Card: How to download hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official CNLU website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘CLAT 2023’ option available on the top.

Step 3: Then, click on the link provided for admit cards.

Step 4: Login using your registered details.

Step 5: Once successfully logged in, the admit card will be available on the screen.

Candidates should remember to take a print out of the hall tickets and carry it with them to the exam hall, as candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without first showing the admit card and an official photo ID proof.

The exam will be conducted on December 18 between 2 pm and 4 pm in offline mode. According to the CLAT 2023 full schedule, the provisional answer key will be released on the same day and candidates will time till December 19 to raise objections against the answer key.