Thursday, July 07, 2022

CLAT 2022: Second merit list released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2022 Second allotment list: Candidates can now check he second allotment list on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The admission process for second list will conclude on July 9.

July 7, 2022 1:20:46 pm
The National Law Universities (NLU) released the second provisional CLAT 2022 merit list. Candidates can now check he second allotment list on the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Students have time till 9 pm of July 9 to complete the application form, upload documents, submit the fees and upload the fees payment option in the CLAT account.

Candidates who have been named in the second allotment list will now have to login to their account on consortiumofnlus.ac.in and accept the allotted seat. Then, they will have to apply for revise and exit the CLAT admission process. Students have to then upload the required documents, pay the fees and then update the fee payment information in the CLAT account.

CLAT 2022 Second allotment list: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official NLU website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, under the ‘notifications’ bar, click on the link for ‘2nd Allotment List’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page that will have a list of colleges offering the five year integrated law programme.

Step 4: Click on the college of your choice, and the second provisional list will appear on your screen.

It is important to note that the newly allotted candidates opting for revise will be required to make the payment of requisite fee to the allotted University and upload documents on the website of Consortium. Students should note that without completing this process, they will not be considered for Revise option.

The third provisional merit list will be released on July 12 on the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

