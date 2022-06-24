CLAT 2022 result declared: Check how to download scorecards 

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has announced the CLAT 2022 result today, i.e. June 24 on the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2022 result has been released in the form of scorecards. Candidates will have to login to their registered accounts to download the scorecard.

CLAT 2022 result declared: Steps to download score card

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT – consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, login to the CLAT registered account using mobile number and password.

Step 3: Scorecard link would be displayed, click on the link.

Step 4: Your CLAT scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the score card for future reference.

The consortium also releases the CLAT consolidated merit list and invite list soon after the result declaration. Candidates can check the marks and the rank obtained in the exam from the merit list. CLAT invite list will mention the roll number of candidates who will be invited for the counselling and seat allotment process.

This result has been declared a little after the consortium had released the provisional answer key, followed by the final answer key today.

CLAT 2022 was conducted on June 19, this year. According to the consortium, a total of 60,895 candidates registered for the exam while 56472 candidates have appeared for CLAT 2022.