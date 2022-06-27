scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 27, 2022
Must Read

CLAT 2022: List of National Law Universities accepting CLAT scores

There are a total of 22 NLUs that are currently participating in CLAT 2022 admission process, and candidates should select at least five National Law Universities during the counseling registration process. 

Written by Careers360 | New Delhi |
June 27, 2022 5:25:59 pm
CLAt 2022, NLUThe registrations for CLAT 2022 counselling are currently open. (Representative image)

Candidates who have passed the CLAT 2022 entrance exam will now be appearing for counselling process, and candidates will also have to give the college preferences for admission. Experts strongly recommend that candidates select at least five National Law Universities during the counseling registration process. 

There are a total of 22 NLUs that are currently participating in CLAT 2022 admission process. Besides, several private and public universities/colleges other than NLUs will also accept CLAT 2022 scores for admission to law programmes.

Recommended:: [Check your admission chances in National Law Universities based on your home state & exam result for All India Category & State Category seats] Use- CLAT College Predictor

Candidates can check the complete list of NLUs accepting CLAT scores for admission to LLB and LLM courses from the table provided below:

S.No. List of NLUs
1 National Law University, Jodhpur
2 National Law School of India University, Bangalore
3 Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar
4 National Academy of Legal Studies and Research, Hyderabad
5 West Bengal National University of Judicial Sciences, Kolkata
6 National Law Institute University, Bhopal
7 Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University, Visakhapatnam
8 Chanakya National Law University, Patna
9 Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur
10 National Law University Odisha, Cuttack
11 Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur
12 Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai
13 Dr. B.R. Ambedkar National Law University
14 Maharashtra National Law University, Aurangabad
15 Dharmashastra National Law University, Jabalpur (MPDNLU)
16 Tamil Nadu National Law School, Trichy
17 Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla
18 Ram Manohar Lohiya National law University, Lucknow
19 National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi
20 Rajiv Gandhi National Law University, Patiala
21 National Law University and Judicial Academy, Guwahati
22 National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi

CLAT 2022 result was declared by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) on June 24, 2022. The registrations for CLAT 2022 counselling are currently open.

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking: The economics of abortionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The economics of abortions
GST Council to vet verification plan for high-risk taxpayersPremium
GST Council to vet verification plan for high-risk taxpayers
Make Sanskrit compulsory from Class 1, RSS tells Gujarat govtPremium
Make Sanskrit compulsory from Class 1, RSS tells Gujarat govt
Ashutosh Varshney writes: Backsliding in AmericaPremium
Ashutosh Varshney writes: Backsliding in America
More Premium Stories >>

Candidates have to submit their college preference along with counselling registration fee in online mode. The last date to register for CLAT counselling is today, i.e. June 27, and the first seat allotment result will be announced on June 30, 2022.

Meanwhile, candidates who are not eligible to secure admission in NLUs through CLAT 2022 can apply for admission to law programmes offered by CLAT affiliated law colleges and universities. Some of the private universities accepting CLAT scores are mentioned below

— Amity University

— Asian Law College

— Alliance University, Bangalore

— BM Law College

— Arka Jain University, Jharkhand

— GD Goenka University

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 27: Latest News
Advertisement