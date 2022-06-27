CLAT 2022: List of National Law Universities accepting CLAT scores

Candidates who have passed the CLAT 2022 entrance exam will now be appearing for counselling process, and candidates will also have to give the college preferences for admission. Experts strongly recommend that candidates select at least five National Law Universities during the counseling registration process.

There are a total of 22 NLUs that are currently participating in CLAT 2022 admission process. Besides, several private and public universities/colleges other than NLUs will also accept CLAT 2022 scores for admission to law programmes.



Candidates can check the complete list of NLUs accepting CLAT scores for admission to LLB and LLM courses from the table provided below:

S.No. List of NLUs 1 National Law University, Jodhpur 2 National Law School of India University, Bangalore 3 Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar 4 National Academy of Legal Studies and Research, Hyderabad 5 West Bengal National University of Judicial Sciences, Kolkata 6 National Law Institute University, Bhopal 7 Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University, Visakhapatnam 8 Chanakya National Law University, Patna 9 Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur 10 National Law University Odisha, Cuttack 11 Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur 12 Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai 13 Dr. B.R. Ambedkar National Law University 14 Maharashtra National Law University, Aurangabad 15 Dharmashastra National Law University, Jabalpur (MPDNLU) 16 Tamil Nadu National Law School, Trichy 17 Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla 18 Ram Manohar Lohiya National law University, Lucknow 19 National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi 20 Rajiv Gandhi National Law University, Patiala 21 National Law University and Judicial Academy, Guwahati 22 National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi

CLAT 2022 result was declared by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) on June 24, 2022. The registrations for CLAT 2022 counselling are currently open.

Candidates have to submit their college preference along with counselling registration fee in online mode. The last date to register for CLAT counselling is today, i.e. June 27, and the first seat allotment result will be announced on June 30, 2022.

Meanwhile, candidates who are not eligible to secure admission in NLUs through CLAT 2022 can apply for admission to law programmes offered by CLAT affiliated law colleges and universities. Some of the private universities accepting CLAT scores are mentioned below

— Amity University

— Asian Law College

— Alliance University, Bangalore

— BM Law College

— Arka Jain University, Jharkhand

— GD Goenka University