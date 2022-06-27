CLAT 2022: List of National Law Universities accepting CLAT scores

June 27, 2022 5:25:59 pm
Candidates who have passed the CLAT 2022 entrance exam will now be appearing for counselling process, and candidates will also have to give the college preferences for admission. Experts strongly recommend that candidates select at least five National Law Universities during the counseling registration process.
There are a total of 22 NLUs that are currently participating in CLAT 2022 admission process. Besides, several private and public universities/colleges other than NLUs will also accept CLAT 2022 scores for admission to law programmes.
Recommended:: [Check your admission chances in National Law Universities based on your home state & exam result for All India Category & State Category seats] Use- CLAT College Predictor
Candidates can check the complete list of NLUs accepting CLAT scores for admission to LLB and LLM courses from the table provided below:
|S.No.
|List of NLUs
|1
|National Law University, Jodhpur
|2
|National Law School of India University, Bangalore
|3
|Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar
|4
|National Academy of Legal Studies and Research, Hyderabad
|5
|West Bengal National University of Judicial Sciences, Kolkata
|6
|National Law Institute University, Bhopal
|7
|Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University, Visakhapatnam
|8
|Chanakya National Law University, Patna
|9
|Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur
|10
|National Law University Odisha, Cuttack
|11
|Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur
|12
|Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai
|13
|Dr. B.R. Ambedkar National Law University
|14
|Maharashtra National Law University, Aurangabad
|15
|Dharmashastra National Law University, Jabalpur (MPDNLU)
|16
|Tamil Nadu National Law School, Trichy
|17
|Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla
|18
|Ram Manohar Lohiya National law University, Lucknow
|19
|National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi
|20
|Rajiv Gandhi National Law University, Patiala
|21
|National Law University and Judicial Academy, Guwahati
|22
|National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi
CLAT 2022 result was declared by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) on June 24, 2022. The registrations for CLAT 2022 counselling are currently open.
Best of Express Premium
Candidates have to submit their college preference along with counselling registration fee in online mode. The last date to register for CLAT counselling is today, i.e. June 27, and the first seat allotment result will be announced on June 30, 2022.
Meanwhile, candidates who are not eligible to secure admission in NLUs through CLAT 2022 can apply for admission to law programmes offered by CLAT affiliated law colleges and universities. Some of the private universities accepting CLAT scores are mentioned below
— Amity University
— Asian Law College
— Alliance University, Bangalore
— BM Law College
— Arka Jain University, Jharkhand
— GD Goenka University
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-