CLAT 2022: Last month tips to ace the law entrance exam

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is scheduled to take place on June 19, 2022. Candidates must spend their time wisely, and with limited time, they should be required to take several online mock tests for further practice and study of each topic. Students must focus on revising what they’ve already covered rather than studying additional Topics.

CLAT-UG will have 150 questions of 150 marks, while CLAT-LLM will have 120 questions of 120 marks, each correct question carrying one mark, and 0.25 will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Both exams will be conducted in Offline mode and The time duration will be two hours for both exams.

CLAT -UG syllabus will comprise of five sections:

English Language (20 per cent weightage) – Focus on Important topics like -Reading Comprehension, Grammar, Vocabulary Sentence Sequence Arrangement, Phrase Replacement, Synonyms & Antonyms, Tenses, Spotting Error, Active and Passive Voice.

Current Affairs including GK (25 per cent weightage) – The following topics are essential in Current Affairs – Latest Current Events of National & International Importance, Government Schemes, Science and Technology, Summits and Conferences, Foreign Affairs, Arts and Culture, Awards and Honours, Sports, Science and Technology.

Legal Reasoning (25 per cent weightage) – Focus on some Essential topics like – Important Supreme Court decisions, as well as important and recent acts and amendments to the Constitution, Important topics from Contract law, Criminal law, tort law, and Constitutional law. Legal GK and current affairs, International treaties

Logical Reasoning (20 per cent weightage) – Few of the Important segments are Analogies, Series, Seating arrangement, Syllogisms, Blood relations, Logical sequences Cause and Effect.

Quantitative techniques (10per cent weightage) – In Quant focus on Probability, Permutation and Combination, Average and Percentage, Ratio and Proportion, Time and Work, Time, Distance and Speed, Fractions and Equations.

CLAT- LLM syllabus will have five sections:

1. Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law

2. Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law

3. Property Law, Company Law

4. Public International Law, Tax Law

5. Environmental Law, and Labour & Industrial Law

Last-minute tips to achieve great marks in CLAT exam:

1. Improve Your reading Skills- A well-thought-out approach for attempting the paper should be targeted. Never attempt three of the longest sections at the same time. It’s best to choose one smaller area in the middle in the exam. For example, students may follow this sequence- English, Gk, legal, quant, and logical.

2. Plan B – A student should also have a backup plan. When the student receives the question paper, they should spend 5-10 minutes assessing it and changing the plan if necessary.

3. Practice More Mock Tests – Aspirants should Start taking Mock exams to obtain a better understanding of the paper structure which will assist them in managing their time. Check last year’s CLAT papers to have an idea of the questions’ complexity.

4. Focus on your weaker Areas – Selective study is critical for success in any competitive examination. The focus should be on those areas for which students have spent a long time preparing in recent months, and not on those that cannot be prepared thoroughly in those last days. Instead of looking for other sources at the last minute, go through all of your mock exams, test papers, and try to improve your weaknesses.

5. Speed and Accuracy – As there is negative marking, the focus should be placed not just on speed but also on accuracy. Both are crucial in cracking the paper.