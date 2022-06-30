CLAT 2022 first seat allotment announced; All you need to know

CLAT 2022 seat allocation has been announced by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs), today, June 30, 2022. Shortlisted candidates must complete their admission process by July 2, 2022.

Candidates can check their allotment status by logging into their CLAT registered account. Those who did not get allotment in the first round should participate in the next round of counselling.

The following options are available to students who have been shortlisted:

Accept allotted seat

It is not possible for a candidate to choose a higher seat if he/she accepts the allotted seat. Further changes will not be permitted. In order to accept the seat, the candidate must upload all the required documents on the website of NLU Consortium and pay the requisite fee to the NLU that has been assigned to them.

Apply for upgrade/revise

It is still possible for a candidate to retain their assigned seat after re-applying in the next list. Either candidates will gain admission to a higher NLU based on their preferences or they will retain their current seat. Candidates opting for this option are also required to pay the fees and upload their documents.

Exiting the admission process

Exiting the process will result in the loss of the current seat and candidates will not be eligible for further rounds.

Candidates who do not exercise any of the above mentioned options will not be considered for admission to any subsequent round. Such candidates will be considered to have exited the admission process. The next round of seat allotment will be announced on July 07, 2022.