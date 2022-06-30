CLAT 2022: First merit list to be released today

The National Law Universities (NLU) will be releasing the first provisional CLAT 2022 merit list at its official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in today, June 30, 2022.

The qualified applicants will have three choices: they can lock their seat, request an upgrade based on their preferences, or decide to forego the application process altogether. They won’t be able to participate in subsequent rounds, though, if they decide to withdraw from the competition. Candidates must upload specific documents and pay a fee in order to upgrade. Candidates must visit the NLU’s official website for further information on this procedure.

The CLAT exam for 2022 was held on June 19, the results were released on June 24, and the registration for counselling was concluded on June 27. The institution is currently compiling 5 lists for the allocation of provisional seats. Along with many other law schools and institutions, 22 NLUs will accept the scores.

How to access the merit list

Step 1: Visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the NLU’s official website, to view the tentative merit list for CLAT 2022.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “Download 1st Provisional Merit List” on the homepage.

Step 3:Choose an option and enter your login information.

Step 4: After entering the login details, the merit list is likely to appear on your screen

The second merit list is scheduled to be released by NLU on July 7, the third on July 12, the fourth provisional list on July 16, and the final one on July 19.

This year’s CLAT took place on June 19 and the results were announced on June 24. The consortium reports that 60,895 people registered for the exam overall, and 56472 people actually showed up for CLAT 2022.The deadline for counselling registration, according to the official announcement, was June 27, 2022. For seat allocation, only applicants who have successfully completed their counselling registration process will be taken into consideration.