scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Must Read

CLAT 2022: First merit list to be released today

The institution is currently compiling five lists for the allocation of provisional seats. Along with many other law schools and institutions, 22 NLUs will accept the scores.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
June 30, 2022 2:09:09 pm
CLAT 2022, CLAT 2022 merit listThe CLAT exam for 2022 was held on June 19, the results were released on June 24. (Representative image)

The National Law Universities (NLU) will be releasing the first provisional CLAT 2022 merit list at its official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in today, June 30, 2022. 

The qualified applicants will have three choices: they can lock their seat, request an upgrade based on their preferences, or decide to forego the application process altogether. They won’t be able to participate in subsequent rounds, though, if they decide to withdraw from the competition. Candidates must upload specific documents and pay a fee in order to upgrade. Candidates must visit the NLU’s official website for further information on this procedure. 

Read |CLAT 2022 counselling process: Registration begins, check schedule

The CLAT exam for 2022 was held on June 19, the results were released on June 24, and the registration for counselling was concluded on June 27. The institution is currently compiling 5 lists for the allocation of provisional seats. Along with many other law schools and institutions, 22 NLUs will accept the scores.

How to access the merit list

Best of Express Premium
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan: ‘Don’t know of a ...Premium
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan: ‘Don’t know of a ...
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...Premium
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...Premium
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...
Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growthPremium
Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growth
More Premium Stories >>

Step 1: Visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the NLU’s official website, to view the tentative merit list for CLAT 2022. 

Step 2: Click on the link that says “Download 1st Provisional Merit List” on the homepage. 

Step 3:Choose an option and enter your login information. 

Step 4: After entering the login details, the merit list is likely to appear on your screen 

The second merit list is scheduled to be released by NLU on July 7, the third on July 12, the fourth provisional list on July 16, and the final one on July 19.

Read |CLAT 2022 Result declared: Check how to download scorecards

This year’s CLAT took place on June 19 and the results were announced on June 24. The consortium reports that 60,895 people registered for the exam overall, and 56472 people actually showed up for CLAT 2022.The deadline for counselling registration, according to the official announcement, was June 27, 2022. For seat allocation, only applicants who have successfully completed their counselling registration process will be taken into consideration.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 30: Latest News
Advertisement