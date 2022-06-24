CLAT 2022 final answer key released; result expected soon

CLAT 2022 final answer key released: The The Consortium of National Law University (NLUs) has released the final answer key for Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2022. The CLAT 2022 answer key is available at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can calculate their marks by adding 1 mark for correct answer, and deducting 0.25 for incorrect answers.

CLAT-2022 was conducted on June 19, 2022 at 131 centres in 81 cities across the country. Out of 60,895 registered candidates, 56472 candidates appeared for the test. CLAT result is expected to be announced anytime soon now.

​​CLAT 2022 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: A PDF will appear on the screen, check the answer key, download

The Consortium published the master question booklet with provisional answer key on June 20, 2022 inviting objections on questions and answer key. The portal for objections closed at 3:30 pm on June 21, 2022. The Consortium received a total of 765 objections on 57 out of 150 questions and answer key from the UG and on 17 out of 120 questions and answer key for the PG questions.

The final answer key has been released after considering all the representations received against the provisional answer key. Candidates who score at least 40 percent marks are considered to pass the exam and are eligible for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate level courses. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 35 per cent, as per rules.