CLAT 2022 exam date revised; registration deadline extended till May 9

The Consortium of National Law Universities (Consortium of NLUs) has revised the exam date for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022. The exam will now be conducted on June 19. Candidates can check the revised schedule notification on the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

As per the notice, the last date to apply for the exam has also been extended till May 9. The exam will be conducted on June 19 from 2 pm to 4 pm for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Earlier, the deadline to apply for the exam was March 31 and the exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 8.

Candidates who have passed Class 12 or will appear in the board examination are eligible to apply for UG-CLAT 2022, while candidates who have completed LLB or are in the final year of the LLB programme can apply for CLAT LLM.

In a first, the consortium has scheduled two tests in 2022. The consortium has also reduced the counselling fee from Rs 50,000 to Rs 30,000 for candidates from the unreserved category. For reserved category students, the fee will be Rs 20,000.

There are 120 questions in total for the PG exam and 150 questions for UG. There are 5 sections in CLAT which are – quantitative techniques, English, current affairs and general knowledge, legal reasoning, and logical reasoning. One mark is awarded for the correct answer and the 0.25 mark is deducted for an incorrect answer.