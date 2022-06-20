CLAT 2022 concludes: Check exam analysis; answer key release date

The Consortium of NLUs successfully conducted the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 on June 19. The provisional answer key and master question paper will be released on June 20 in the forenoon time. Candidates will be able to check the answer key at the official website – consortiumofnluc.ac.in

Sticking to its pattern, this year too CLAT had 30 questions in English language, 35 questions in current affairs and general knowledge, 40 questions in legal reasoning, 30 questions in logical reasoning and 15 questions in quantitative Techniques. Thus, legal had maximum weightage and of course quant had least weightage.

Amit Poddar, Sr. Regional Head at T.I.M.E.said that the paper was lengthy and needed a lot of concentration and faster reading skills from the students.

“There were hardly any surprises overall. However, the length of passages varied greatly from section to section and question to question giving slight relaxation in the form of smaller passages in sections like legal reasoning while compensating for it with longer passages, some going more than 600 words, in the English Section,” Poddar added.

Starting with the legal section which was easy to moderate level CLAT slightly deviated from its love for sections like Torts and Criminal law but the Constitution was given its due place in three questions and International law and family law was a delight to see. Concepts like Monism and Dualism which is usually LLM level topic was seen and like always Contract had its spot in one question.Three passages wee from The Constitution including right to religion, Writ of Mandamus and Freedom of movement which was not so difficult to comprehend,” he further explained.

As per experts, overall difficulty level of the exam was moderate provided the candidates had good time management skills and if sufficient attention was given to all the questions considering the length of the paper.