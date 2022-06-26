CLAT 2022 counselling process: Registration begins, check schedule here

The registration procedure for CLAT Counseling 2022 has begun, according to the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU). The registration windown opened on June 25. The dates for the counselling round can be found on the Consortium of National Law Universities’ official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The deadline for counselling registration, according to the official announcement, is June 27, 2022. The first provisional merit list will be made public on June 30, followed by the second and third provisional merit lists on July 7 and July 12, respectively, in 2022.

How to apply for CLAT Counseling 2022

Through the easy processes listed below, candidates can submit an application for the counselling phase.

Step 1: Visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in to access the organization’s official website.

Step 2: Click “Submit” after entering your login information.

Step 3: Enter the information and finish the application.

Step 4: Make your payment and then press “Submit.”

Step 5: Save a physical copy of the confirmation page for future reference after downloading it.

“All candidates are advised to login to the consortium website and confirm if they have been invited for counseling. Further, an email/SMS shall be sent to all eligible candidates inviting them for counseling. Candidates can login to their CLAT account and register for counseling process. Candidates are advised to login and check if they have been invited for counseling. CLAT Consortium will not be responsible for non-delivery of Emails/SMS,” according to the official statement.

Candidates from the general category will need to pay Rs. 30 000 to reserve a seat. The registration cost is Rs 20,000 for SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PWD/BC and other reserved categories. For seat allocation, only applicants who successfully complete the counselling registration process will be taken into consideration.