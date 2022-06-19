scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 19, 2022
CLAT 2022: Check previous year cutoff for top NLUs

Counselling call letters will be issued in online mode to all the eligible candidates to appear in the counselling.

Written by Careers360 | New Delhi |
June 19, 2022 8:19:14 pm
Candidates can check CLAT previous year's cutoff to get an idea about their admission chances in NLUs across the country.

The  Consortium of NLUs has conducted the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 today, June 19, 2022 in offline mode. Candidates who will qualify the exam will become eligible to apply for admission to the five-year integrated LLB and LLM programmes offered by the participating national law universities.

Check your admission chances in National Law Universities based on your home state & exam result for All India Category & State Category seats

Top government internships for college students

CLAT cutoff 2022

Cutoff for CLAT exam will be released separately by all the participating NLUs. The cutoff is the minimum marks needed to get admission into an NLU. CLAT cutoff changes every year depending on several factors. The parameters on which CLAT cutoff would depend are:

— Difficulty level of this year’s exam

— Total number of candidates who appeared for the exam

— Availability of seats

— Performance of candidates in the exam, etc.

Candidates can check CLAT previous year’s cutoff to get an idea about their admission chances in NLUs across the country. CLAT 2021 opening and closing rank for five-year integrated LLB programme:

CLAT 2021 cut off for 5-year integrated LLB programme

Name of NLU General (All India)
Opening rank Closing rank
NLSIU Bangalore 1 83
NALSAR Hyderabad 65 172
WBNUJS Kolkata 24 241
NLIU Bhopal 247 378
NLU Jodhpur 185 356

Admission is offered to 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) and more than 70 affiliated colleges through CLAT. The counselling for CLAT 2022 would be conducted in an online mode. Counselling call letters will be issued in online mode to all the eligible candidates to appear in the counselling.

