CLAT 2022: Check previous year cutoff for top NLUs

The Consortium of NLUs has conducted the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 today, June 19, 2022 in offline mode. Candidates who will qualify the exam will become eligible to apply for admission to the five-year integrated LLB and LLM programmes offered by the participating national law universities.

CLAT cutoff 2022

Cutoff for CLAT exam will be released separately by all the participating NLUs. The cutoff is the minimum marks needed to get admission into an NLU. CLAT cutoff changes every year depending on several factors. The parameters on which CLAT cutoff would depend are:



— Difficulty level of this year’s exam

— Total number of candidates who appeared for the exam

— Availability of seats

— Performance of candidates in the exam, etc.

Candidates can check CLAT previous year’s cutoff to get an idea about their admission chances in NLUs across the country. CLAT 2021 opening and closing rank for five-year integrated LLB programme:

CLAT 2021 cut off for 5-year integrated LLB programme



Name of NLU General (All India) Opening rank Closing rank NLSIU Bangalore 1 83 NALSAR Hyderabad 65 172 WBNUJS Kolkata 24 241 NLIU Bhopal 247 378 NLU Jodhpur 185 356

Admission is offered to 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) and more than 70 affiliated colleges through CLAT. The counselling for CLAT 2022 would be conducted in an online mode. Counselling call letters will be issued in online mode to all the eligible candidates to appear in the counselling.