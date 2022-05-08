scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 08, 2022
CLAT 2022 application window to close tomorrow, check how to apply

Candidates who have passed Class 12 or will appear in the board examination are eligible to apply for UG-CLAT 2022, while candidates who have completed LLB or are in the final year of the LLB programme can apply for CLAT LLM.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 8, 2022 10:18:54 am
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will close the application window for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 tomorrow i.e May 9. Earlier, the registration process was to close on March 31 but then the application deadline was extended till May 9. Those who have not applied yet can do so at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The exam will now be conducted on June 19. Candidates who have passed Class 12 or will appear in the board examination are eligible to apply for UG-CLAT 2022, while candidates who have completed LLB or are in the final year of the LLB programme can apply for CLAT LLM.

Read |CLAT 2022-23: List of books and preparation strategy to crack the law entrance exam

CLAT 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘click here’ link

Step 3: Click on ‘Register’ button at the bottom of log-in window

Step 4: Register using details, verify

Step 5: Fill form, upload images and submit the form

Also Read |CLAT 2022 exam schedule revised

CLAT application fees is Rs 4,000 for general candidates and Rs 3,500 for SC, ST, and BPL candidates. The cost of the previous year’s question papers is Rs 500. The consortium has scheduled two tests in 2022, a first. The consortium has also reduced the counselling fee for unreserved candidates from Rs 50,000 to Rs 30,000. The fee for reserved category students will be Rs 20,000.

