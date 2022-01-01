CLAT 2022 application process begins today; check steps to apply, exam pattern 

The registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 will begin from today onwards by the Consortium of National Law Universities (Consortium of NLUs). Candidates can fill the online application form at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The application portal for CLAT will remain open till March 31, 2022. The exam will be held in offline mode on May 8, 2022, at 3 pm. Candidates who have passed Class 12 or will appear in the board examination are eligible to apply for UG-CLAT 2022, while candidates who have completed LLB or are in the final year of the LLB programme can apply for CLAT LLM.

CLAT 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘click here’ link

Step 3: Click on ‘Register’ button at the bottom of log-in window

Step 4: Register using details, verify

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Submit the form

Application fee

The application fee for CLAT is Rs 4,000 for those belonging to SC, ST and BPL category the same is Rs 3,500. The cost of previous years’ question papers is Rs 500

In a first, the consortium has scheduled two tests in 2022. The consortium has also reduced the counselling fee from Rs 50,000 to Rs 30,000 for candidates from the unreserved category. For reserved category students, the fee will be Rs 20,000.

CLAT 2022: Exam pattern

There are 120 questions in total for the PG exam and 150 questions for UG. There are 5 sections in CLAT which are – quantitative techniques, English, current affairs and general knowledge, legal reasoning, and logical reasoning. One mark is awarded for the correct answer and the 0.25 mark is deducted for an incorrect answer.