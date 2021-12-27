CLAT 2022 application window to open on January 1, exam to be held in May 2022

The registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 will begin on January 1. In the official notification issued by the Consortium of National Law Universities (Consortium of NLUs), it was told that the application process will start from January 1, 2022, Candidates can fill the online application form at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The application portal for CLAT will remain open till March 31, 2022. The exam will be held in offline mode on May 8, 2022, at 3 pm. Candidates who have passed Class 12 or will appear in the board examination are eligible to apply for UG-CLAT 2022, while candidates who have completed LLB or are in the final year of the LLB programme can apply for CLAT LLM.

In a first, the consortium has scheduled two tests in 2022. The consortium has also reduced the counselling fee from Rs 50,000 to Rs 30,000 for candidates from the unreserved category. For reserved category students, the fee will be Rs 20,000.

There are 120 questions in total for the PG exam and 150 questions for UG. There are 5 sections in CLAT which are – quantitative techniques, English, current affairs and general knowledge, legal reasoning, and logical reasoning. One mark is awarded for the correct answer and the 0.25 mark is deducted for an incorrect answer.