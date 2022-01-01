CLAT 2022 application form released: Check eligibility criteria, documents required 

Consortium of NLUs has released CLAT 2022 application form on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can apply for it until March 31, 2022. CLAT 2022 is going to be held on May 8, 2022.

Common-Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level law entrance exam conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities to get admission in the law schools of India which is conducted in pen and paper mode. It is conducted for the candidates who want to do undergraduate and postgraduate law courses in the 22 national law universities.

CLAT 2022 aspirants can only apply from the official website i.e. consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The first thing the candidates need to know is to create an account by entering the basic information. Candidates can log in with their mobile number and password. Select the course and upload the documents. Then they can fill in all the information which will be asked and then have to pay the application fees through online mode.

CLAT 2022: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria for UG courses is that you should have passed the 10+2 examination and should have scored 45 per cent marks in the qualifying exam for the unreserved category and 40 per cent marks for the reserved category. For the PG courses, the candidates must have passed LLB or any other exam and should have scored 50% marks in the qualifying exam for the unreserved category and 45% marks for the reserved category. There is no age limit for the exam. The candidates who are appearing for their qualifying examination can also apply.

C:AT 2022: List of required documents

The documents which need to be uploaded are a recent photograph of a passport size which should have a light colour background. The file size can be 20kb-50kb. The signature should be signed with a blue pen on white paper and should be clearly visible. The file size can be 10kb-50kb. Both of the documents should be in JPG/JPEG format. The category certificate should be in the form of a PDF with a file size of 1.5 Mb.

The CLAT 2022 application fees have to be paid only through online mode like by credit card, debit card, or net banking. The fee is not refundable. The fees for General, OBC, PwD, NRI, PIO, OCI is Rs. 4000 and for SC and ST Category it is Rs. 3500.