CLAT 2022 answer key released: Check steps to download, raise objection

The Consortium of National Law University (NLUs) released the CLAT 2022 answer key for both UG and PG entrance exams today. The CLAT 2022 answer key is available at consortium onlus.ac.in. Candidates can calculate their marks by adding 1 mark for correct answer, and deducting 0.25 for incorrect answers.

CLAT 2022 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: A PDF will appear on the screen, check the answer key, download

Candidates who want to raise challenge against any answer given in the UG and PG answer keys can do so at the official website. The window will remain available between June 20, 3:30 pm to June 21 till 3:30 pm. A fee of Rs. 1,000 is to be paid for each objection. Students will not be allowed to raise any objections over calls or emails. They may also note that if the objection is declared invalid by the consortium, the objection fees will be refunded to the account.

Steps to check raise objection:

Step 1: Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Log in to your CLAT account

Step 3: Select the type of objection

Step 4: Enter objection details and submit

Step 5: Make a payment of Rs 1000 for each objection made

The expected cut-offs for CLAT 2022 for general category candidates are likely to be around 100-105 for the top 3 NLUs. CLAT result 2022 is likely to be declared in the fourth week of June 2022.

Candidates who score at least 40 percent marks are considered to pass the exam and are eligible for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate level courses. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 35 per cent, as per rules.