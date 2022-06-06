scorecardresearch
Monday, June 06, 2022
CLAT 2022 admit cards released; check download link, exam date

CLAT 2022 admit cards: The candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2022 will be conducted on June 19

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
June 6, 2022 4:24:09 pm
clat admit card, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, clat exam date 2022, clat official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in clat admit card 2022, clat 2022 exam date, clat 2022 exam tipsCLAT 2022 admit card: Students are to login to their respective CLAT accounts and download their admit cards.. (Representative Image)

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) today released admit cards for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022. The entrance test for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses is scheduled to be held on June 19. The candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2022 will be conducted on June 19 from 2 pm to 4 pm for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Read |CLAT 2022: List of books and preparation strategy to crack the law entrance exam

In a first, the consortium has scheduled two tests in 2022. Students are to login to their respective CLAT accounts and download their admit cards.

CLAT 2022 admit cards: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website (https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2022/admit-card.html)

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter CLAT registration number/ application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Download and take a print out for further reference

In case of query, the candidate can connect with the convenor office — Email: clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in
Phone: 080-47162020 (between 10:00 am to 05:00 pm on all working days)

CLAT 2022 exam pattern

There are 120 questions in total for the PG exam and 150 questions for UG. There are 5 sections in CLAT which are – quantitative techniques, English, current affairs and general knowledge, legal reasoning, and logical reasoning. One mark is awarded for the correct answer and the 0.25 mark is deducted for an incorrect answer.

 

