CLAT 2022-23: Best books and preparation strategy to score well

The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct CLAT 2022 and CLAT 2023 on May 8 and December 18, 2022, respectively. In a very surprising turn of events, the Consortium of NLU has decided to conduct both exams in the year 2022. Candidates who wish to take admission in National Law Universities (NLUs) must qualify CLAT and to do so, good books are a must.

It is expected that the syllabus and pattern for CLAT 2022 and CLAT 2023 will be the same. Students who are targeting to appear for any of these exams can refer to the following books for preparation.

1. Best books for quantitative techniques: The topics that are asked in this section are Basic Algebra, Mensuration, Statistical Estimation, Graphs, Numerical Information, etc. Some of the best books to prepare for Quant are – Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations by Abhijit Guha, Fаst Trасk Оbjeсtive Аrithmetiс by Rajesh Verma, Quаntitаtive Арtitude fоr Соmрetitive Exаminаtiоns by Рeаrsоn’s, Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations by RS Agarwal, 30 days wonder for Maths by S Chand, Fast Track Objective Arithmetic by Arihant Publications.

2. Best books for English: The topics in it are – comprehension and language skills, Ability to draw inferences and conclusions, Ability to summarise the passage, etc. Some of the Main Books are – Objective General English 2022 by A P Bhardwaj, English is Easy by Chetananand Singh, Objective General English by RS Aggarwal, High School English Grammar and Composition by Wren & Martin, Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis, Barron’s Pocket Guide to Vocabulary, Objective General English by SP Bakshi.

3. Best books for current affairs and general knowledge: This section usually contains these topics – events & happenings, national & international current affairs, awareness & legal information, arts and culture, etc. Some of the important books are – Pearson General Knowledge Manual 2022, Manorama Yearbook 2021 by Mammen Mathew, General Knowledge 2020: Latest Current Affairs & Who’s Who by RPH Editorial Board, Current Affairs Yearly 2021 by Arihant, Competition Success Review, The Best Book of General knowledge by Subhash C. Soni

4. Best books for legal reasoning – Some of the important topics in legal reasoning are – Rules and Passages of Law, Application of the rules and passages, etc.

To prepare for this section, you can refer to these books – Bare Acts of Indian Constitution, Legal Awareness and Legal Aptitude by AP Bhardwaj, Legal Aptitude for the CLAT and other Law Entrance Examinations by AP Bhardwaj, Universal’s CLAT Guide by Universal, Legal Aptitude by RK Gupta, LexisNexis Butterworths.

5. Best books for logical reasoning – Some of the important books to prepare for logical reasoning is – Analytical Reasoning by MK Pandey, Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by RS Agarwal, A Modern Approach to Logical Reasoning by RS Agarwal, Logical Reasoning by RK Gupta and Samiksha Gupta, 501 Challenging Logical Reasoning Practice Book by RS Agarwal, Universal’s Logical Reasoning for CLAT, LSAT and other Law Entrance Exams by Jain.

6. Preparation tips – First, check the syllabus and all the topics in it. Make an Analysis of that first before making the strategy. Make 5 copies for 5 different subjects and a separate copy for your mock analysis. Write in order which subject you are the best and which the least. Now focus on the examination subject-wise. Inculcate the habit of reading a newspaper. Make the notes from the newspaper. Learn vocabulary words through flashcards, word associations, Root words, etc. Solve as many maths questions as you can. It needs regular practice. For Legal Reasoning practice previous year question papers.

The application form for CLAT 2022 and 2023 exams is expected to be out soon. The duration of the CLAT is 2 hours. There are 120 questions in total for the PG exam and 150 questions for UG. There are 5 sections in CLAT which are – quantitative techniques, English, current affairs and general knowledge, legal reasoning, and logical reasoning. One mark is awarded for the correct answer and the 0.25 mark is deducted for an incorrect answer.