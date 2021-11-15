In a first, CLAT to be conducted twice in a year; check exam schedule

The Consortium of National Law University (CNLU) has announced the dates to conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022-23. For the first time, CNLU will conduct the CLAT for the years 2022 and 2023 in the same year. This is the first time that CLAT will be conducted twice in the same year.

CLAT 2022 will be held on May 8 while CLAT-2023 will be held on December 18, 2022. The consortium has also reduced the counselling fees from Rs 50,000 to Rs 30,000. For reserved category candidates, the counselling fees will be Rs. 20,000.

The CLAT 2022 application form will be released soon on its official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT will be conducted for admission to 22 national law universities that offer 5-year integrated LLB and LLM programmes.

The decision was made during the Annual Executive Committee and the General Body Meeting of the Consortium of National Law Universities held on Sunday at NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad.

Candidates who have passed Class 12 or will appear in the board examination are eligible to apply for UG-CLAT 2022, while candidates who have completed LLB or are in the final year of the LLB programme can apply for CLAT LLM.