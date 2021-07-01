CLAT 2021 to be held in July, check last date to chance exam centres

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the updated list of test centres for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021. Candidates may now change their preference of the test centre as indicated in their application. The last date to make these edits and changes is July 4 2021. The CLAT 2021 is scheduled to take place on July 23, between 2 and 4 pm.

The Consortium decided to increase the number of test centres in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. An increased number of test centres will minimize the number of candidates in one centre, and will also reduce the travel of the candidates. ” This decision was taken in order to reduce the travel of applicants, their respective parents/ guardians, and also to reduce the number of candidates on test centres.”, said the official notice.

Read | CLAT 2021: Preparation tips to exam pattern, here’s all you need to know



CLAT 2021: How to change test centre preference

Step 1: Visit the official CLAT consortium admission portal

Step 2: Log in to the portal with ID and password

Step 3: Click on ‘Edit Application’

Step 4: Go to the ‘Preferences’ tab

Step 5: Update the three test centre preferences as required

Step 6: Click on ‘Next’

Step 7: Scroll down and agree to the declaration

Step 8: Click ‘Save Form’

The consortium has added 18 new test centres. These include Amrawati (Maharashtra), Chittor/Tirupathi, Cuttack, Gwalior, Hooghly, Hubli / Dharwad, Kanyakumari, Kottayam, Kurnool, Mangalore, Meerut, Puducherry, Rajahmundry, Salem, Surat, Tirunelveli, Vadodara, Vellore.

The Consortium has also allowed for candidates to make any changes and/or corrections in their application form if they wish to do so. Candidates may make these changes till July 4, 11:59 pm.