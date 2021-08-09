CLAT 2021 second seat allotment list released, check details here

CLAT 2021 seat allotment: The Consortium of National Law Universities Monday released the CLAT 2021 seat allotment list for the second counselling session. The list has been released for UG and PG courses in 22 law universities across the country. Candidates who appeared in the CLAT exam can check the list on the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Candidates who wish to accept the allotted seat, apply for an upgrade, or want to exit from the CLAT admission process can do so before August 10, 5 pm. The consortium has also directed the candidates to make the payment of the fee before August 10, 5 pm. It is mandatory to upload the documents and update the payment information in the CLAT login account.

Candidates opting for up-gradation are also required to make the payment of a requisite fee to the allotted University and upload documents on the website of the consortium. Only candidates who have paid the requisite fee and uploaded the documents on the website of consortium will be considered for up-gradation.

A candidate who has been allotted a seat and has not paid the fee or not uploaded the documents shall not be eligible for admission and up-gradation option. The candidates will have to pay Rs.50,000 to block the seat. Candidates who have not been allotted a seat in the second list have been urged to wait for the next list. The third allotment will be released on August 13.