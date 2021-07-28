scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
CLAT Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Over 62,000 students wait for results today

CLAT Results 2021 @clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in LIVE Updates: As per the counselling schedule released by the CNLUs, ​​counselling registration process will begin from July 29 by invitation to approximately five times the number of seats in each category.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: July 28, 2021 10:46:40 am
CLAT 2021 Results LIVE Updates: The Consortium of National Law Universities will declare the  Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2021) results today. The result will be available on the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT exam was held on July 23 in offline mode.

The institute had earlier released the answer key of the CLAT exam on July 23, 2021, at 9 pm and had given the opportunity to candidates to raise objections till July 24 at 9 pm. The final answer key was released on July 27. 

As per the counselling schedule released by the CNLUs, ​​counselling registration process will begin from July 29 by invitation to approximately five times the number of seats in each category. The counselling process will end on July 30 and the candidates will have to pay Rs 50,000 to block the seat.

The first allotment list will be published on August 1. Candidates shortlisted will have to accept/lock the seat and upload documents and pay fee to the NLUs before August 5. The second  allotment list will be published on August 9 and the third allotment will be released on August 13.

Last year, a total of 75,183 candidates applied for CLAT-2020 out of which 68,833 candidates had downloaded the admit cards. Of those who had downloaded the admit cards, 86.20 per cent appeared for the test.

CLAT 2021 result LIVE updates: Check result at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

10:46 (IST)28 Jul 2021
CLAT 2021 results: Candidates sent objections after release of provisional answer key

The objections portal opened after the Consortium released the provisional answer key. It was shut on July 24, 2021, at 9 pm.  The Consortium received 24 objections on 11 out of 120 questions for the PG exam, and 1,026 objections were on 61 questions for the UG exam.

10:40 (IST)28 Jul 2021
CLAT 2021: 70,277 candidates registered for the exam

Out of 70,277 candidates who registered for the CLAT 2021 exam, 66,887 downloaded their Admit Cards and 62,106
appeared for the test, an official notification says. 

10:32 (IST)28 Jul 2021
How to check CLAT 2021 results?

To access CLAT 2021 results students must follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your details in the fields provided

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download their scores and get a printout of it future referrence. 

10:26 (IST)28 Jul 2021
1 question removed from CLAT 2021 UG and PG paper, few modified

After expert recommendations, the Consortium removed one question from the paper, after which the candidates will be scored out of 149 marks and not 150. Meanwhile, four answers from CLAT UG paper and one answer from CLAT PG paper have been modified.

10:20 (IST)28 Jul 2021
CLAT 2021: Counselling schedule released

The c​ounselling registration process will begin from tomorrow by invitation to approximately five times the number of seats in each category. The registration process will end on July 30 in which the candidates will have to pay Rs 50,000 to block the seat.

10:17 (IST)28 Jul 2021
CLAT 2021 results will be announced today

The result of the CLAT 2021 exam, which was held on July 23, 2021, will be announced today. 

The institute had earlier released the answer key of the CLAT exam on July 23, 2021 at 9 pm and had given the opportunity to candidates to raise objections till July 24 at 9 pm. The final answer key was released on July 27. 

