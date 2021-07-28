CLAT Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Over 62,000 students wait for results today

CLAT 2021 Results LIVE Updates: The Consortium of National Law Universities will declare the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2021) results today. The result will be available on the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT exam was held on July 23 in offline mode.
The institute had earlier released the answer key of the CLAT exam on July 23, 2021, at 9 pm and had given the opportunity to candidates to raise objections till July 24 at 9 pm. The final answer key was released on July 27.
As per the counselling schedule released by the CNLUs, counselling registration process will begin from July 29 by invitation to approximately five times the number of seats in each category. The counselling process will end on July 30 and the candidates will have to pay Rs 50,000 to block the seat.
The first allotment list will be published on August 1. Candidates shortlisted will have to accept/lock the seat and upload documents and pay fee to the NLUs before August 5. The second allotment list will be published on August 9 and the third allotment will be released on August 13.
Last year, a total of 75,183 candidates applied for CLAT-2020 out of which 68,833 candidates had downloaded the admit cards. Of those who had downloaded the admit cards, 86.20 per cent appeared for the test.
The objections portal opened after the Consortium released the provisional answer key. It was shut on July 24, 2021, at 9 pm. The Consortium received 24 objections on 11 out of 120 questions for the PG exam, and 1,026 objections were on 61 questions for the UG exam.
Out of 70,277 candidates who registered for the CLAT 2021 exam, 66,887 downloaded their Admit Cards and 62,106
appeared for the test, an official notification says.
To access CLAT 2021 results students must follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your details in the fields provided
Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen
Candidates are advised to download their scores and get a printout of it future referrence.
After expert recommendations, the Consortium removed one question from the paper, after which the candidates will be scored out of 149 marks and not 150. Meanwhile, four answers from CLAT UG paper and one answer from CLAT PG paper have been modified.
