CLAT Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Over 62,000 students wait for results today

CLAT 2021 Results LIVE Updates: The Consortium of National Law Universities will declare the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2021) results today. The result will be available on the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT exam was held on July 23 in offline mode.

The institute had earlier released the answer key of the CLAT exam on July 23, 2021, at 9 pm and had given the opportunity to candidates to raise objections till July 24 at 9 pm. The final answer key was released on July 27.

As per the counselling schedule released by the CNLUs, ​​counselling registration process will begin from July 29 by invitation to approximately five times the number of seats in each category. The counselling process will end on July 30 and the candidates will have to pay Rs 50,000 to block the seat.

The first allotment list will be published on August 1. Candidates shortlisted will have to accept/lock the seat and upload documents and pay fee to the NLUs before August 5. The second allotment list will be published on August 9 and the third allotment will be released on August 13.

Last year, a total of 75,183 candidates applied for CLAT-2020 out of which 68,833 candidates had downloaded the admit cards. Of those who had downloaded the admit cards, 86.20 per cent appeared for the test.