CLAT 2021 result date, counselling schedule released

CLAT 2021 result: The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the dates for the result announcement for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). The CLAT 2021 result will be announced on July 28. The CLAT exam was held on July 23 in offline mode. Candidates can check the result and couneslling schedule on the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The institute had earlier released the answer key of the CLAT exam on July 23, 2021 at 9 pm and had given the opportunity to candidates to raise objections till July 24 at 9 pm.

Read | DU PG, DUET admissions 2021: Registration process begins today

As per the schedule, ​​counselling registration process will begin from July 29 by invitation to approximately five times the number of seats in each category. The counselling process will end on July 30 and the candidates will have to pay Rs.50,000/-to block the seat.

The first allotment list will be published on August 1. Candidates shortlisted will have to accept/lock the seat and upload documents and pay fee to the NLUs before August 5. The second allotment list will be published on August 9 and the third allotment will be released on August 13.

The consortium has further notified that if the candidates who have been allotted seats in the first to fourth allocation lists want to withdraw their provisional admission, they shall do it on or before August 18, 2021. After the said date, Rs. 10,000/- will be deducted from the counselling fee for blocking the seat and putting the awaiting candidates at disadvantage.