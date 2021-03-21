Here’s how to crack CLAT 2021

CLAT 2021: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 will be held on June 13, 2021. The aspirants who wish to take up the career path of legal justice and law may appear for the CLAT. The exam is held for admission in the UG / PG law courses offered by National Law Universities (NLUs), except for NLU Delhi.

The application form of CLAT 2021 is available online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is March 31.

Being the largest law entrance examination, CLAT requires vigorous preparation and practice. Last year, 75,183 candidates registered for the examination but only a handful qualified. No other law entrance exam faces this much competition.

Hence, the aspirants of CLAT must gear up, and here are some preparation tips to ace the exam:

Previous year question papers: CLAT previous year question papers are beneficial in many ways. Candidates get to know the pattern, the marking scheme, latest changes in the pattern, weightage of the topics asked, and more. Therefore solving previous year question papers is a must.

Mock tests: The more the preparation material, the better it is. CLAT mock test are another best resource to prepare for the exam. These are available online and offline. Candidates want to increase speed and accuracy must solve it daily, section wise and complete.

General Knowledge section is crucial: The GK section must be studied extensively. Learn as much as you can because this section includes completely unexpected questions. Cover the static as well as the current GK questions. Read the newspaper daily to stay up to date with recent events.

Work on improving reading speed: CLAT is a heavy reading exam. Work on improving reading speed will greatly help. There are long questions that require quick comprehension. Therefore, practice reading skills every day.

Know what the characteristics of each section are: In CLAT, high emphasis is on critical reasoning, comprehension based RC, passage-based GK questions & DI case lets. Therefore you must be comfortable with these types of questions from each section.

Common-Law Admission Test (CLAT) is held for both UG and PG admission in Law. The CLAT UG paper will be of 150 marks. There will be a total of 150 MCQ questions, and the negative marking per the wrong answer will be 0.25 marks. On the other hand, the PG paper will have the same pattern, but the question will be MCQ and subjective as well.