CLAT 2021 postponed due to clash with CBSE board exams

CLAT 2021: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) — a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes — has been postponed to June 13. It was earlier scheduled to be held in May but the exam has been deferred due to a clash with the CBSE board exams.

“The Executive Committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities met on 6th January 2021 to consider rescheduling the date of the CLAT 2021 exam due to clashes with the CBSE Board examination schedule announced last week,” the official notice read.

CLAT is the entrance gateway for admission to 22 National Law Universities across the country. It is organised by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities. Registrations for the examination closed on March 31. The exam will now be conducted on June 13 from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The CLAT 2021 for undergraduate admissions is a two-hour test, with 150 multiple-choice questions carrying one mark each. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. These questions would be divided across the following five subjects, namely, English language, current affairs including General Knowledge, legal reasoning, logical reasoning, and quantitative technique.

The PG-CLAT 2021 will be of 120 minutes duration, with the first section including 100 objective-type questions carrying one mark each. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. The second section will require candidates to write two descriptive essays. Candidates who secure 40 per cent (35 per cent in case of SC, ST, and PWD) marks in the objective section will qualify for the evaluation of their answers in the descriptive section.