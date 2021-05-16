CLAT 2021 postponed amid rising COVID cases, application deadline extended

Many other national level entrance exams like JEE Main, NEET, which were scheduled to be conducted in May-June 2021 have been postponed. File photo

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 has been postponed due to the rise in the number of coronavirus cases across the country. The CLAT 2021 was to be conducted on June 13 in one shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

“The executive committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities met on May 15, 2021. After reviewing the surge of COVID-19 pandemic in the country and keeping in view of the health and safety of all stakeholders of CLAT, the committee resolved that: The CLAT-2021 scheduled to be held on June 13, 2021, stands postponed. The new date of the test will be notified in due course,” read the official notice.

Further, the last date for submission of the online application has been extended to June 15, 2021.

Last year, 75,183 candidates registered for the examination but only a handful qualified. No other law entrance exam faces this much competition.

The aspirants who wish to take up the career path of legal justice and law may appear for the CLAT. The exam is held for admission in the UG / PG law courses offered by National Law Universities (NLUs), except for NLU Delhi.

There will be a total of 150 MCQ questions, and the negative marking per the wrong answer will be 0.25 marks. On the other hand, the PG paper will have the same pattern, but the question will be MCQ and subjective as well.