CLAT 2021 dates announced, no description section for LLM candidates this year

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has announced the exam date for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021. The exam will be held on July 23 from 2 pm to 4 pm for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. Candidates can apply for the entrance exam till May 15 at https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/.

CLAT 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held on June 13 but was postponed due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

“The CLAT 2021 will be a pen and paper exam conducted at centres with all COVID 19 safety protocols being observed. 3. Candidates for the LLM programme in CLAT 2021 are hereby informed that the examination will include only 120 MCQs to be answered in 120 minutes. There will be no descriptive section in CLAT 2021,” the official statement read.

In view of avoiding longer travel to the test centres, applicants will be given a chance to revisit their preference of the test centre after the last date of submission of applications. The consortium as far as possible will try to adjust the first or second preference of the test centre.

CLAT is a test meant for those who wish to pursue a career in law and legal justice. Scores on this test are accepted for UG/PG law courses offered by all National Law Universities (NLU’s), except NLU Delhi.

The CLAT UG test consists of 150 multiple choice questions and aims to assess knowledge across 5 subjects which include English, Current Affairs including general knowledge, Logical Reasoning, Legal Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques. Each question carries the weightage of 1 mark, and every incorrect answer will result in the loss of 0.25 marks.

The CLAT PG test consists of two sections. The first section includes 100 multiple choice questions, each carrying the weightage of 1 mark. Similar to the UG test, each incorrect answer would result in a loss of 0.25 marks. The second section requires the candidate to write 2 descriptive essays. But in CLAT 2021, there will be no description section for LLM candidates.