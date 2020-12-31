CLAT 2021: Application process to begin tomorrow; check eligibility, paper pattern

CLAT 2021 will be held on May 9

CLAT 2021: The application process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2021) will begin on January 1. Interested candidates can apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in till March 31. The law entrance will be held on May 9 from 3 to 5 pm.

Those who clear the entrance exam will be eligible for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate level courses in law schools including NLUs.

Eligibility

There will be no upper age limit for neither UG nor PG programmes. The candidates applying for UG should have cleared class 12 with at least 45 per cent marks (40 per cent for reserved category) and those applying for PG admissions should have an undergraduate degree in law.

Exam pattern

The exam will have 150 objective-type questions in the areas of English, current affairs, legal reasoning, quantitative techniques and logical reasoning. There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer for both UG and PG.

Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘click here’ link

Step 3: Click on ‘Register’ button at the bottom of log-in window

Step 4: Register using details, verify

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Submit the form

Application fee

The application fee for CLAT is Rs 4,000 for those belonging to SC, ST and BPL category the same is Rs 3,500. The cost of previous years’ question papers is Rs 500.