CLAT 2021 application deadline extended till May 15

The application date for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) has been extended to April 30. Interested candidates will now have another month to apply for the admission test. Candidates can register themselves at the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) at consortiumofnlus.ac.in on or before May 15.

“The executive committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities met on April 28, 2021. After reviewing recent developments, the committee resolved to extend the application deadline due to difficulties faced by students arising out of bank closures and lockdowns,” read the latest notification by the CNLU.

How to apply for CLAT 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Register with the mobile numbers and passwords

Step 3: Log in with the system-generated login Id/credentials

Step 4: Fill the CLAT 2021 application form with the necessary details

Step 5: Upload scanned documents as required

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Submit and take a printout for further references.

The last date to submit the application form for CLAT 2021 has been rescheduled multiple times this year. Initially, the deadline was March 31, then it was postponed to April 30. Now, the last date to apply is May 15. The CLAT 2021 will be conducted on June 13 in one shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.