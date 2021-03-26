CLAT 2021 application date extended to April 30

March 26, 2021 4:03:49 pm
The application date for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) has been extended to April 30, 2021. Interested candidates will now have another month to register for the admission test. Candidates can register themselves at the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) at consortiumofnlus.ac.in on or before April 30.
“The Consortium of National Law Universities has extended the last date for COMMON LAW ADMISSION TEST (CLAT) 2021 online applications to Friday, April 30, 2021,” stated the official notification of CNLU.
Earlier, the last date to apply for CLAT was March 31
The CNLU will conduct CLAT on June 13, 2021, in one shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.
How to apply for CLAT 2021
Step 1: Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in
Step 2: Register with the mobile numbers and passwords
Step 3: Log in with the system-generated login Id/credentials
Step 4: Fill the CLAT 2021 application form with the necessary details
Step 5: Upload scanned documents as required
Step 6: Pay the application fee
Step 7: Submit and take a printout for further references.
