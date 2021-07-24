CLAT 2021 answer key released: Check steps to download, raise objections

CLAT 2021 answer key: After 24 July, 2021 at 9 pm, the link will be deactivated and no objections will be accepted thereafter. (Representative image)

CLAT 2021 answer key, result: The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the master question booklet and master answer key for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). The answer key was released on July 23, 2021 at 9 pm and the portal to raise objections will be open till July 24 at 9 pm.

Candidates who have given the CLAT 2021 for UG and PG programs can access the provisional answer key and raise objections on the official website of the Consortium- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. After 9 pm today, the link will be deactivated and no objections will be accepted thereafter.

There are four different series of question booklets and students must check the question numbers from their own booklets with the master question booklet. Candidates can raise an objection only on the appropriate question number from Master Question Booklet. The CLAT office will not respond to an objection raised on their own question booklet incase the question number does not match with the master question booklet.

CLAT 2020 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: A PDF will appear on the screen, check the answer key, download

Steps to check raise objection:

Step 1: Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Log in to your CLAT account

Step 3: Select the type of objection

Step 4: Enter objection details and submit

Step 5: Make a payment of Rs 1000 for each objection made

Students will not be allowed to raise any objections over calls or emails. They may also note that if the objection is declared invalid by the consortium, the objection fees will be refunded to the account.

Candidates who score at least 40 percent marks are considered to pass the exam and are eligible for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate level courses. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 35 per cent, as per rules.