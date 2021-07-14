CLAT 2021 admit card released: How to download 

CLAT admit card 2020: The consortium of national law universities has released the admit card for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 at its official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The law college entrance exam will be held on July 23. The exam will be conducted in offline mode.

CLAT is a two-hour long exam where candidates have to solve 150 questions. Those who score at least 40 per cent marks are considered to pass the exam and eligible for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate level courses. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 35 per cent, as per rules.

Read | CLAT 2021: Preparation tips to ace the exam

CLAT admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using details

Step 4: Admit card will be available, download

As per the guidelines, the candidates need to reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the exam time. Candidates are also required to carry their admit card and a valid ID proof to the exam centre. No candidate will be allowed to leave the examination centre before the conclusion of the examination.

Adhering to the Covid-19 protocols, it will be mandatory for all candidates to wear face masks at all times. The board has also advised the candidates to get vaccinated. A temperature check will be conducted for all candidates before allowing them to enter the examination hall. Those having higher than prescribed temperatures will be shifted to an isolation room.