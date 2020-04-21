CLAT 2020 postponed yet again

The registration link will remain open till May 18 (Representational image) The registration link will remain open till May 18 (Representational image)

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 – the entrance exam for the National Law Universities (NLUs) and other undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes is postponed yet again. The registration process will remain open till May 18 and those who have not yet applied for the exam can do so at the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 10, it was then postponed to May 24. As per the latest circular, CLAT 2020 will now be conducted on June 21 from 3 to 5 pm. In an official notification, National Law School of India University, Nagarbhavi – the exam conducting institute said that the delay is because of the coronavirus lockdown.

In case, a student has any query, they can connect with the authorities at clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or at 080-47162020. The telephone helpline will be functional from 10 am to 5 om on all working days, as per the official notice.

From this year, the number of questions has been reduced from 200 questions to 150. Candidates will have to solve these questions in two hours’ time. To pass the exam, candidates need to score 40 per cent marks, for reserved category the minimum marks are 35 per cent.

Other undergraduate level law exams include The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET), Pearson VUE conducts LSAT India, The University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) Dehradun, conducts ULSAT, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) UET.

