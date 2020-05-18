CLAT 2020 postponed, revised dates on July 1

CLAT 2020 dates not yet announced (Representational image) CLAT 2020 dates not yet announced (Representational image)

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 has been postponed for the third time today and this time the revised dates are not yet announced. The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) — in a recent notice — has extended the application submission process till July 1 and the revised dates will be announced thereafter giving a 21 days’ notice before the exam.

CLAT was first announced to be held on May 10 which was then later on May 24. Then again postponed to be held on Jun 21 and now it will be held after July 1. Those who have not yet applied can do so at the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Candidates will have to solve 150 questions in two hours. To pass the test, candidates need to score 40 per cent marks, for the reserved category the minimum marks are 35 per cent.

The exam is an entrance gateway for admission to graduate and postgraduate courses in law. Other undergraduate level law exams include the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET), Pearson VUE conducts LSAT India, The University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) Dehradun, conducts ULSAT, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) UET.

