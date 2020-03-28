CLAT 2020 postponed amid coronavirus pandemic, check revised dates

CLAT 2020 to be held on May 20 (Representational image) CLAT 2020 to be held on May 20 (Representational image)

CLAT 2020: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) has been postponed. The entrance exam for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes was scheduled to be held on May 10. It will now held on May 24, from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The consortium of National Law University conducts the exam. There has been a small change in the exam pattern. The number of questions has been reduced from 200 questions to 150. The duration of the exam remains the same — two hours. The test is conducted offline, in pen-paper mode.

The exam will have several sections including, English language, current affairs including general knowledge, legal reasoning, logical reasoning, and quantitative techniques. To pass the exam, candidates need to score 40 per cent marks, for reserved category the minimum marks are 35 per cent.

Other undergraduate level law exams include The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET), Pearson VUE conducts LSAT India, The University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) Dehradun, conducts ULSAT, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) UET.

Meanwhile, several exams including JEE Main, NEET, CBSE, UGC NET have been postponed. Over 45 lakh students have been awaiting exams. The delay has been caused due to coronavirus pandemic. The number of cases have increased to 873. Of these, there are 775 active cases while 78 patients have been discharged and 19 have died.

