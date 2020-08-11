CLAT 2020 now in September, check new dates

CLAT now in September (Representational image)

The Consortium of National Law Universities will hold the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 on September 7. It was scheduled to be conducted in May and has been postponed several times since then due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the CLAT was held on May 26 and the result was announced in June.

Recently, it was scheduled to be held in August and last week the same was postponed till further notice. As per the latest notice by the authorities, the exam will now be held on September 7.

CLAT is an entrance-level exam for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses. It is a national level exam and also a gateway to National Law Universities (NLUs). Every year, thousands of students appear for the exam. The NLUs were also mulling the option of holding the exam from home in a proctor-based mode, however, no final decision on it is out yet. The case was in court.

Other undergraduate-level law entrance exams include the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET), LSAT India, ULSAT by UPES and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) conducts UET. Due to the pandemic, the LSAT India has been moved online.

CLAT is a two-hour exam where candidates are to solve 150 questions. Those who score at least 40 per cent marks are considered to be pass in the exam and eligible for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate level courses. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 35 per cent, as per rules.

The pandemic has shifted the entire academic cycle. While classes for schools are being held digitally the new session for colleges is yet to begin. Admissions and entrance -exams across streams are put at a halt due to the pandemic.

