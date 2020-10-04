CLAT 2020 final answer key released, direct link

CLAT 2020 answer key is available to download at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2020: The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the final answer key for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), following the scrutiny of the objections made on preliminary answer key. Meanwhile, the committee observed that the number of objections filed was high this year as it was made free considering the COVID-19 situations.

“The Committee noted that a large number of unnecessary objections were filed because unlike NEET, JEE and NET etc. which charge Rs. 1,000/- per objection, CLAT-2020 had made filing of objections absolutely free and therefore the number of objections filed was so high,” the official notification mentioned. The answer key is available to download at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The committee has also dropped few questions on the basis of expert committee’s recommendations. “On the expert committee’s recommendation, 3 questions of UG Examination and one question of PG Examinations have been dropped by the consortium. In addition in UG Examination, keys of four answers are being changed i.e., one each in English and Current Affairs including GK and two in Quantitative Techniques.” The committee did not recommend any change in Legal Reasoning and Logical Reasoning. Similarly, no change will be there in PG Examination key, as per the official notification.

CLAT 2020 final answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: A PDF will open, check the answer key, download.

The merit list will be released on October 5. Based on the merit, counselling sessions, or admission process will start from October 9 to 15. Students will have to pay a counselling fee of Rs 25,000 from October 6 to 7. The fee will be adjusted to the college fee.

