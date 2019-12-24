CLAT 2020 exam date announced, check schedule

CLAT 2020 will be conducted on May 10, 2020 CLAT 2020 will be conducted on May 10, 2020

CLAT 2020: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is scheduled to be conducted on May 10, 2020. This year, the law entrance examinations will be conducted in a revised paper pattern.

The number of questions has been reduced to 120-150, which was 200 earlier. Meanwhile, the examination will be for two hours and will be conducted in pen-paper mode.

The admission test for post graduate (PG) courses will have comprehension based qurestions. The consortium of National Law University has also advised to introduce cut-off marks for LLM.

The official notification for CLAT 2020 will be released in the last week of December. The online application process will commence from January 1, 2020.

The admit card will be released in the first week of May. Candidates need to download the admit card and take a print out. No one will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card.

CLAT 2020 : Exam pattern

UG Programme: The 1200 marks exam will be two-hour long where Multiple-Choice Questions will be asked. There will be 120-150 questions of one mark each and there is negative marking of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer.

Subject areas: English including comprehension, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Elementary Mathematics (Numerical Ability), Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning.

PG Programme: The paper will have comprehension based questions. The exam will be two-hour long.

