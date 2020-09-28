CLAT 2020 answer key: Check how to raise objection, result and counselling dates

CLAT answer key 2020: Available at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. (File)

CLAT 2020 answer key, result: The Consortium of National Law Universities released the preliminary answer key for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 hours after conducting the exam. Candidates can download the answer key at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. This is a preliminary answer key and students will have a chance to raise objections against it if any. The last date to raise the objection will be September 29 till midnight.

The challenges raised will be studied by experts and in case of any error, it would be corrected in the final answer key. The final answer key will be released on October 3, as per the official schedule, and the merit list on October 5. Based on the merit, counselling sessions, or admission process will start from October 9 to 15. Students will have to pay a counselling fee of Rs 25,000 from October 6 to 7. The fee will be adjusted to the college fee.

Read | Best law college in India

CLAT 2020 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: A PDF will open, check the answer key, download

Those who clear the exam will have to register for counselling to take admission. In the first process of counselling, students will have to give their preference in terms of which college as well as course they wish to join. Candidates should give at least five preferences, as per the official notice. If preferences are not updated, the preferences provided in the application form will be considered automatically and no requests for change will be allowed. In the second phase of registration, they will have to submit the fee of Rs 25,000.

The booking or counselling amount is usually Rs 50,000 but because of the pandemic, the fee has been reduced by 50 per cent. “The Consortium has also resolved that instead of collecting fee for the entire year which is the usual practice, in view of Covid-19 hardship, only 50 per cent fee shall be paid at the time of admission in different National Law Universities,” the organisers said in an official notice.

The consortium will announce the first provisional seat allotment list considering only those candidates who have completed the counselling registration. Candidates then can accept the seat or lock it — which means they accept the allotted admission.

A total of 75,183 candidates applied for CLAT-2020 out of which 68,833 candidates had downloaded the admit cards. Of those who had downloaded the admit cards, 86.20 per cent appeared for the test. At four centres, 100 per cent attendance was recorded, as per official data. CLAT organisers claim to have set-up an exam centre at Kavaratti (Lakshadweep) for a single candidate. Further, across six cntres were set-up for less than 10 candidates. The highest number of centres were in Uttar Pradesh at 45, followed by Delhi which had 25 centres

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd