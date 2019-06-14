CLAT 2019 result to be declared today: How to check

CLAT 2019 Result: National Law University (NLU) Cuttack (Odisha) will declare the result of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 today. Candidates who had appeared for the entrance exam can check their results on the official website clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in. The CLAT exam was conducted on May 26, 2019.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at law institutes in India.

CLAT 2019 Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out for future reference

Meanwhile, The Consortium of National Law University released the final answer key for CLAT 2019 on June 7.

CLAT 2019: Exam pattern

UG Programme: The 200 marks exam will be two-hour long where Multiple-Choice Questions will be asked. There will be 200 questions of one mark each and there is negative marking of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer.

Subject areas: English including comprehension, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Elementary Mathematics (Numerical Ability), Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning.

PG Programme: A total of 150 questions will be asked that will carry one mark each. The exam will be two-hour long. There will be negative marking of 0.25.