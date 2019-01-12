CLAT 2019 registration to begin tomorrow: Check eligibility, syllabus, exam pattern, other details

CLAT 2019: The online registration for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 will begin on Sunday, January 13, 2019. The candidates who will appear in the examination can apply through the official website, clat.ac.in or clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in. The last date to apply online is March 31, 2019.

The entrance exam for admission to bachelor’s and master’s level courses in law is scheduled to on May 12, 2019 at 5 pm. CLAT is the entrance gateway to the National Law Universities (NLUs) across India. The exam will be conducted by NLU, Cuttack (Odisha) this year.

CLAT 2019: Syllabus

English: English comprehension, grammar, synonyms, antonyms, sentence correction, meaning of words, fill in the blanks

General Knowledge and Current Affairs: Indian Constitution, Indian Geography, National Current Affairs, International Current Affairs

Mathematics: Basic Arithmetic, Algebra, Trigonometry, Sets, Mensuration. The syllabus will be on the basis of Class 10 standard.

Legal Aptitude: Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence and Other Law Subjects such as Contract, Torts, Criminal Law, International Law, IPR etc

Logical Reasoning: This section will include questions from General Ability (GA), Verbal Ability (VAR).

CLAT 2019: Exam pattern

UG Programme: The 200 marks exam will be two-hour long where Multiple-Choice Questions will be asked. There will be 200 questions of one mark each and there is negative marking of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer.

Subject areas: English including comprehension, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Elementary Mathematics (Numerical Ability), Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning.

PG Programme: A total of 150 questions will be asked that will carry one mark each. The exam will be two-hour long. There will be negative marking of 0.25.

CLAT 2019: Documents to be uploaded while applying online

The scanned copies of the documents to be uploaded by the candidates, adhering to the guidelines provided in the online application webpage are:

Passport size photograph Signature of the candidate The original certificates/documents issued by the competent authority Scanned copy of the certificate in PDF format issued by the competent authority to support the claim of Specially Abled Persons (SAP).

CLAT 2019: Eligibility criteria

Undergraduate courses – Students applying for the five-year integrated law degree should have cleared class 12 or equivalent with minimum 45 per cent marks. For candidates belonging to SC or ST category, the minimum marks requirement is 40 per cent. There is no upper age limit for CLAT UG courses.

Postgraduate courses – Students appearing in CLAT 2019 for postgraduate courses need have at least 50 per cent marks in LLB degree. A relaxation of 5 per cent is allowed for SC and ST category candidates.

CLAT 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website – clat.ac.in and click on ‘apply online’

Step 2: Get registered by using your e-mail ID and mobile number. If you don’t have e-mail ID, then first get one.

Step 3: Then click here new registration and enter name, email-id and mobile number.

Step 4: A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system.

Step 5: An email and SMS indicating the provisional registration number and password will be sent.

Step 6: Use this number and password to log in to fill the online application.