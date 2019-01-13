CLAT 2019: Registration process begins, know how to apply

CLAT 2019: The online application process for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 has been started on Sunday, January 13, 2019. The candidates who will appear in the examination can apply through the official website, clat.ac.in or clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in. The last date to apply online is March 31, 2019.

Advertising

The entrance exam for admission to bachelor’s and master’s level courses in law is scheduled to on May 12, 2019 at 5 pm. CLAT is the entrance gateway to the National Law Universities (NLUs) across India. The exam will be conducted by NLU, Cuttack (Odisha) this year.

READ | CLAT 2019: Check eligibility, syllabus, exam pattern, other details

CLAT 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website – clat.ac.in and click on ‘apply online

Step 2: Get registered by using your e-mail ID and mobile number. If you don’t have e-mail ID, then first get one

Step 3: Then click here new registration and enter name, email-id and mobile number

Step 4: A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system

Step 5: An email and SMS indicating the provisional registration number and password will be sent

Step 6: Use this number and password to log in to fill the online application.

CLAT 2019: Documents to be uploaded while applying online

Advertising

The scanned copies of the documents to be uploaded by the candidates, adhering to the guidelines provided in the online application web page are Passport size, photograph Signature of the candidate, The original certificates/ documents , Scanned copy of the certificate in PDF format issued by the competent authority to support the claim of Specially Abled Persons (SAP).