CLAT 2019 postponed due to Lok Sabha elections, check date

CLAT 2019: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 has been rescheduled to May 26. “The examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on May 12, but it has been postponed to May 26 in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” said CLAT 2019 Convenor and Vice-Chancellor of National Law University, Odisha Srikrishna Deva Rao. The examination will be conducted from 3 to 5 pm.

The online registration process for the CLAT exam will be concluded on March 31, 2019. CLAT is the entrance gateway to the National Law Universities (NLUs) across India. The exam will be conducted by NLU, Cuttack (Odisha) this year.

CLAT 2019: Exam pattern

UG Programme: The 200 marks exam will be two-hour long where Multiple-Choice Questions will be asked. There will be 200 questions of one mark each and there is negative marking of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer.

Subject areas: English including comprehension, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Elementary Mathematics (Numerical Ability), Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning.

PG Programme: A total of 150 questions will be asked that will carry one mark each. The exam will be two-hour long. There will be negative marking of 0.25.

CLAT 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website – clat.ac.in and click on ‘apply online’

Step 2: Get registered by using your e-mail ID and mobile number. If you don’t have e-mail ID, then first get one.

Step 3: Then click here new registration and enter name, email-id and mobile number.

Step 4: A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system.

Step 5: An email and SMS indicating the provisional registration number and password will be sent.

Step 6: Use this number and password to log in to fill the online application.