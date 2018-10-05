CLAT 2019: NLU Odisha to conduct exam on May 12

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) will be held on May 12, 2019 The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) will be held on May 12, 2019

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) will be conducted on May 12, 2019 by National Law University (NLU) Odisha. The entire schedule of the exam will be released soon. “CLAT will now be conducted by the newly formed Executive Committee of the Consortium that would have, NLSIU-Bangalore, NALSAR-Hyderabad and NLIU-Bhopal as its ex-officio members, CLAT Convenor of the year, and the CLAT Convenor of the following year and two co-opted Vice-Chancellors of NLUs nominated by the CLAT Convener who have past experience of conducting CLAT,” as per an official release.

CLAT was held for the first time in 2008 and was taken by over 40,000 candidates. The test is conducted by India’s 19 National Law Universities by rotation. Those who crack it get enrolled in the participating schools. CLAT scores are also accepted by 43 other institutions where law is taught.

CLAT 2018: How was the paper?

Both the undergraduate and the postgraduate papers are two hours long. While the UG is for 200 marks, the PG paper carried 150 marks. The CLAT exam has a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. Last year, the CLAT examination was conducted on Sunday, May 13, 2018 by the Chanakya National Law University, Patna.

This year, the exam was marred with technical glitches. Many have since moved various High Courts alleging misconduct and negligence on the part of NUALS, and that this has caused “irreparable loss to the(ir) career”.

