CLAT 2019: Check section-wise paper analysis, cut-off

CLAT 2019: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 conducted this year by the CLAT Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) headed by the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), was held on May 26, 2019 between 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm. Based on the students’ reaction, the national entrance exam for admission to law schools was largely on expected lines.

The pattern of the paper was quite similar to that of last year. However, the LOD made it very similar to CLAT 2016, thus indicating that the cut-off for the top three NLUs is likely to be around the 155-157 mark.

The paper had a total of 200 questions spread across five sections – English, GK, Elementary Mathematics, Logical Reasoning and Legal Aptitude. There was negative marking of one-fourth of a mark for each incorrect attempt. Given below is the section-wise breakup of the paper and the expected cutoff for the top three NLUs:

Elementary Mathematics: Keeping in sync with the previous years’ trends, the mathematics section in the CLAT 2019 had 20 questions. While most expect this section to be tough, the section had the easiest questions this year in comparison with the last three years’ exam. Students could have easily attempted about 12-14 questions in 10 minutes, in this section. Arithmetic, as always, ruled the roost in this section.

Logical Reasoning: This section was very easy. Though the section was dominated by analytical reasoning, questions from arrangements, directions, blood relations, series and coding-decoding appeared were also asked. Analogies, syllogisms, odd one out and connectives comprised the verbal reasoning part. There were reportedly two errors in this section.

English: This was the easiest section in the CLAT 2019 – that in itself, can be categorized as ‘easy’ overall. The RC and sentence correction questions consisted of 20 questions that could have been answered in about 10 minutes. The only tricky part of this section was the foreign words.

General Knowledge: The General Knowledge section in this year’s paper was dominated by current affairs, just like the last few years. Most of the questions were from the events that have folded in India and abroad over the course of the last six months. Students who have taken at least 15 LST CLAT Mocks and gone through the Manthan would have easily attempted around 40 questions in this

section.

Legal Aptitude: The legal aptitude section was perhaps the most difficult section this year because of the wording of the Principals and/or Facts were tricky. A section that had only 50 legal reasoning questions, this year’s legal aptitude would have required candidates to spend time on reading the principals minutely to ensure that no silly errors were made. The LST bootcamp and the Legal Reasoning sheets would have been a saving grace as pointed out by many students. There were quite a few questions from previous year papers with minute changes, as well.

— The author is Vice President, Career Launcher.