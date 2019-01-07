CLAT 2019: Application process to start from January 10

CLAT 2019: The registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 is going to begin from January 10, 2019 (Thursday) on its official website — clat.ac.in. This year the exam will be conducted by the National Law University (NLU), Odisha. Candidates can apply both online and offline modes. The last date to submit online applications is March 31, 2019 and offline mode applications will be closed at 5 pm on May 12, 2019, according to the official release.

Advertising

Candidates who clear the CLAT exam will be eligible for admission to graduate and undergraduate courses in 21 NLUs across India.

Read | List of law entrance exams held for UG courses

CLAT 2019: Eligibility criteria

Undergraduate courses – Students applying for the five-year integrated law degree should have cleared class 12 or equivalent with minimum 45 per cent marks. For candidates belonging to SC or ST category, the minimum marks requirement is 40 per cent.

Advertising

Postgraduate courses – Students appearing in CLAT 2019 for postgraduate courses need have at least 50 per cent marks in LLB degree. A relaxation of 5 per cent is allowed for SC and ST category candidates.

CLAT 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, clat.ac.in

Step 2: on the home page click ‘CLAT 2019 apply’ link

Step 3: Register and fill form

Step 4: Upload images

Step 5: Make payment

The link will be available from January 10 onwards only currently, the website is showing link for CLAT 2018.