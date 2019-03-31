CLAT 2019: Application process ends today, how to apply

CLAT 2019: The online registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2019) will be closed on Sunday, March 31, 2019. The candidates who will appear in the examination can apply through the official website, clat.ac.in or clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in.

The entrance exam for admission to bachelor’s and master’s level courses in law is scheduled to be held on May 12, 2019 at 5 pm. CLAT is the entrance gateway to the National Law Universities (NLUs) across India. The exam will be conducted by NLU, Cuttack (Odisha) this year.

CLAT 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website – clat.ac.in and click on ‘apply online

Step 2: Get registered by using your e-mail ID and mobile number. If you don’t have e-mail ID, then first get one

Step 3: Then click here new registration and enter name, email-id and mobile number

Step 4: A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system

Step 5: An email and SMS indicating the provisional registration number and password will be sent

Step 6: Use this number and password to log in to fill the online application.

The scanned copies of the documents to be uploaded by the candidates, adhering to the guidelines provided in the online application web page are Passport size, photograph Signature of the candidate, The original certificates/ documents , Scanned copy of the certificate in PDF format issued by the competent authority to support the claim of Specially Abled Persons (SAP).

CLAT 2019: Exam pattern

UG Programme: The 200 marks exam will be two-hour long where Multiple-Choice Questions will be asked. There will be 200 questions of one mark each and there is negative marking of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer.

Subject areas: English including comprehension, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Elementary Mathematics (Numerical Ability), Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning.

PG Programme: A total of 150 questions will be asked that will carry one mark each. The exam will be two-hour long. There will be negative marking of 0.25.