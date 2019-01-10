CLAT 2019: Application process from January 13, check new website to apply at

CLAT 2019: The application process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 which was scheduled to begin today, has been postponed to January 13. Moreover, the official website of has remained clat.ac.in for past few years, however, it has been changed to clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in. The last day to send the online application is March 31, 2019.

The entrance exam for admission to bachelor’s and master’s level courses in law is scheduled to on May 12, 2019 at 5 pm. CLAT is the entrance gateway to the National Law Universities (NLUs) across India. The exam will be conducted by NLU, Cuttack (Odisha) this year,

CLAT 2019: Eligibility criteria

Undergraduate courses – Students applying for the five-year integrated law degree should have cleared class 12 or equivalent with minimum 45 per cent marks. For candidates belonging to SC or ST category, the minimum marks requirement is 40 per cent. There is no upper age limit for CLAT UG courses.

Postgraduate courses – Students appearing in CLAT 2019 for postgraduate courses need have at least 50 per cent marks in LLB degree. A relaxation of 5 per cent is allowed for SC and ST category candidates.

CLAT 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website clat.ac.in

Step 2: on the home page click ‘CLAT 2019 apply’ link

Step 3: Register and fill form

Step 4: Upload images

Step 5: Make payment

The exam will be conducted on May 12, 2019. It will be conducted in an offline mode. The exam will be conducted from 3 pm onwards to 5 pm.